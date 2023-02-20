Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil transported via BTC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main oil pipelines in Azerbaijan shipped about 3,255,100 tons of oil in January 2023, News.Az reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, crude transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline (BTC) accounted for 77.8% or 2,533.500 tons in January this year.

During the period, 370,600 tons of transit oil was shipped via the BTC.

News.Az