Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil transported via BTC

The main oil pipelines in Azerbaijan shipped about 3,255,100 tons of oil in January 2023, News.Az reports. 

According to the State Statistics Committee, crude transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline (BTC) accounted for 77.8% or 2,533.500 tons in January this year. 

During the period, 370,600 tons of transit oil was shipped via the BTC.


