Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil transported via BTC
- 20 Feb 2023 05:35
The main oil pipelines in Azerbaijan shipped about 3,255,100 tons of oil in January 2023, News.Az reports.
According to the State Statistics Committee, crude transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline (BTC) accounted for 77.8% or 2,533.500 tons in January this year.
During the period, 370,600 tons of transit oil was shipped via the BTC.