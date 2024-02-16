Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil transported via BTC pipeline over past month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main pipelines transported over 3.269.1 million tons of oil in Azerbaijan in January 2023, News.Az reports.

The data from the State Statistical Committee show that BTC carried over 2.486.1 million tons of crude in January of the current year, making up 76 percent of the total volume of oil transportation.

During the period, oil produced in Azerbaijan accounted for 82.7 percent or 2055.3 thousand tons of total volume shipped by the BTC pipeline, while 17.3 percent or 430.8 thousand of oil came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

News.Az