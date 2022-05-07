Azerbaijan dismisses rumors on availability of scientific research centers on biological warfare

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has dismissed the information on the availability of scientific research centers on biological warfare.

According to the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Russia's representatives have repeatedly expressed opinions about the availability of centers in Azerbaijan conducting scientific research on biological warfare. They've also stressed the financial support provided by third countries to such centers. These statements are a serious cause for public concern.

"In this regard, we would like to note that such scientific centers have never functioned in Azerbaijan, and no research that could be harmful to people's health has been carried out. It's regrettable that such misinformation is being voiced at international events, as well as at the UN. Meanwhile, based on partnerships, we're ready to investigate specific facts if they're provided by the opposite side on this issue," the service added.

News.Az