Azerbaijan documents 195 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 195 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Some 71 virus infected people have recovered, and 6 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 236,963, with 229,789 recoveries and 3,247 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 3,927.

Over the past day, 4,624 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,657,999.

News.Az