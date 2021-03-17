Azerbaijan documents 840 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 840 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 268 patients have recovered, and 9 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 242,491, with 231,638 recoveries and 3,307 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 7,546.

Over the past day, 10,023 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,736,493.

News.Az