Azerbaijan draw with Croatia to gain first point in UEFA European Qualifiers

Azerbaijan have drawn 1-1 with Croatia to earn their first point in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualification campaign.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric opened the score for Croatia with a penalty kick in the 11th minute in the Group E match at the Bakcell Arena in Baku.

The hosts got an equalizer in the 72nd minute when Tamkin Khalilzade put out a fine solo effort.

Croatia top the group with 10 points after 5 rounds, with Azerbaijan placed in the bottom.

