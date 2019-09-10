Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan draw with Croatia to gain first point in UEFA European Qualifiers

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan draw with Croatia to gain first point in UEFA European Qualifiers

Azerbaijan have drawn 1-1 with Croatia to earn their first point in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualification campaign.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric opened the score for Croatia with a penalty kick in the 11th minute in the Group E match at the Bakcell Arena in Baku.

The hosts got an equalizer in the 72nd minute when Tamkin Khalilzade put out a fine solo effort.

Croatia top the group with 10 points after 5 rounds, with Azerbaijan placed in the bottom.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      