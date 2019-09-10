Azerbaijan draw with Croatia to gain first point in UEFA European Qualifiers
Azerbaijan have drawn 1-1 with Croatia to earn their first point in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualification campaign.
Real Madrid star Luka Modric opened the score for Croatia with a penalty kick in the 11th minute in the Group E match at the Bakcell Arena in Baku.
The hosts got an equalizer in the 72nd minute when Tamkin Khalilzade put out a fine solo effort.
Croatia top the group with 10 points after 5 rounds, with Azerbaijan placed in the bottom.
