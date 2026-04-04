Head coach Gattuso, 48, followed suit on Friday after taking responsibility for Italy only managing to finish second in their qualifying group, six points behind Norway, leading to a victorious first play-off round against Northern Ireland but then to the fateful showdown in Bosnia, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

"The main objective was to bring Italy back to the World Cup. And we didn't succeed," he said.

The former Valencia, Marseille and Hajduk Split boss told the FIGC website: "With pain in my heart, having failed to achieve the target we set ourselves, I am bringing an end to my experience as national team boss.

"The blue shirt is the most special one that exists in football and for that reason I need to leave it in the hands of a new technical team going into the future.

"I must thank president Gravina and Buffon, and all those I've worked with at the federation, for the faith and support they have always given me. It was an honour to lead the national team and I did it with a group of lads who always showed fight and devotion to the shirt. The biggest thank you goes to the fans and to all the Italians who never stopped supporting us, even in these last few months."

The former AC Milan and Rangers midfielder replaced Luciano Spalletti, who succeeded Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini in 2023, just two games into the qualifying campaign.

Having also failed to reach Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, four-time champions Italy are the first former winners to miss out on three consecutive World Cups.

Gravina, 72, had held the highest role within the FIGC since October 2018 and an election to appoint his replacement as president will take place on Monday, June 22 in Rome.

Former Juve and Parma keeper Buffon, who won the World Cup in 2006, wrote on Instagram that he felt it was "an act of responsibility" for him to follow Gravina's example and leave his role with the national team.

The 48-year-old said: "The main objective was to bring Italy back to the World Cup. And we didn't succeed."