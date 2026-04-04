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BREAKING: Peru stadium collapse leaves 1 dead, 60 injured - VIDEO

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BREAKING: Peru stadium collapse leaves 1 dead, 60 injured - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

At least one person died and 60 others were hurt on Friday night during an incident at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru.

Initial reports linked the event to a stadium wall collapse, though the Alianza Lima football team denied any structural failure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The venue was hosting supporters ahead of a football derby when the incident occurred.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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