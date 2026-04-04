BREAKING: Peru stadium collapse leaves 1 dead, 60 injured - VIDEO

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At least one person died and 60 others were hurt on Friday night during an incident at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru.

Initial reports linked the event to a stadium wall collapse, though the Alianza Lima football team denied any structural failure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Peru’s 🇵🇪 Health Minister Juan Carlos Velasco announced one dead & at least 60 injured after a structural collapse at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in La Victoria, Lima, during an Alianza Lima gathering ahead of a match against Universitario https://t.co/XFvtFshMUo pic.twitter.com/HRuarehIFa — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) April 4, 2026

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Juan Carlos Velasco, ministro de Salud. pic.twitter.com/WstTDC7TsQ — News Day Mundo (@NewsDayMundo) April 4, 2026

🔴 URGENTE



🏗️✍🏻 Este es el ambiente que se vive en las afueras del estadio "Alejandro Villanueva" de Lima, Perú, tras la caída de una estructura que dejó al menos un muerto y 60 heridos. pic.twitter.com/ewBgtnwBlN — News On Demand (@OnDemand_News) April 4, 2026

The venue was hosting supporters ahead of a football derby when the incident occurred.

News.Az