FA Cup: Man City vs Liverpool - team news and predicted lineup

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Manchester City face Liverpool this afternoon in the first FA Cup quarter-final.

City are aiming for at least a domestic cup double, having defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final before the recent international break, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City progressed to this stage by overcoming Exeter City, Salford City, and Newcastle United, now sitting just one win away from returning to Wembley Stadium.

Salah return boosts Liverpool attack

Mohamed Salah is set to return after missing the 2-1 defeat at Brighton due to a muscle injury. His absence was felt, both in terms of cutting edge and presence, and his availability immediately sharpens Liverpool’s attacking threat against Man City.

Slot confirmed the forward will be ready for the Etihad trip, despite sitting out Egypt’s recent fixtures. There is added intrigue given Salah’s recent announcement that he will leave Liverpool in the summer, raising the stakes for every remaining appearance.

Federico Chiesa is also back in contention after withdrawing early from international duty, offering further depth in wide areas. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has returned to training following a leg injury sustained in December. While he is unlikely to start, his presence on the bench could influence the latter stages.

Defensive stability tested by absences

Liverpool remain without Alisson Becker, a significant absence that continues to reshape their defensive structure. Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to deputise in goal, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate forming the central defensive partnership.

There are longer-term concerns elsewhere, with Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni unavailable. However, Jeremie Frimpong could return, offering an attacking option from full-back.

On the left, a decision looms between Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez, reflecting the ongoing balance between experience and energy in Slot’s selections.

Midfield decisions shape Liverpool approach

Liverpool’s midfield remains fluid, shaped by both tactical necessity and availability. If Dominik Szoboszlai is required at right-back, it opens the door for Curtis Jones to feature centrally.

Alternatively, Florian Wirtz could operate as the advanced playmaker, supported by Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in deeper roles.

There is a sense that Liverpool’s midfield configuration will dictate how effectively they can disrupt Man City’s rhythm, an essential factor given the hosts’ control in possession.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Man City Liverpool FC are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 system: Mamardashvili Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez Gravenberch, Mac Allister Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz Ekitike Etihad test carries season weight Facing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium is among the toughest assignments in English football. For Liverpool, this is a moment that could define how their season is remembered. Progress would offer a tangible reward and a platform to build upon. Defeat would deepen the sense of a campaign that has promised more than it has delivered.

News.Az