Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss prospects for cooperation in SGC expansion

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with a delegation led by First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, Minister Shahbazov hailed multilateral energy cooperation with EBRD. The sides discussed the possibilities of expanding the Azerbaijan-EBRD cooperation, as well as the projects implemented with the Bank's financial support. The two reviewed the current state of the implementation of the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant and the "Caspian Sea-European Union Green Energy Corridor" projects. They noted that the European Commission supports the "Green Energy Corridor", adding that the European financial institutions are interested in participating in the project.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed the prospects for cooperation with the EBRD in the Southern Gas Corridor expansion project, as well as other issues arising from the "Memorandum of Understanding on technical support for the development of the power sector in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed in December of last year.

News.Az