Azerbaijan, EBRD mull renewable energy projects

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov held a meeting with Elisabetta Falchetti, Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

During the meeting, the two sides hailed the ongoing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, reviewed ongoing projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency and low-carbon energy transition, and exchanged views on future cooperation opportunities, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.The progress of the auction process for the Gobustan solar power plant, which was implemented with the support of the EBRD, was also assessed.Zeynalov briefed Falchetti on the steps taken to create the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Europe green energy corridors, COP29-related initiatives and planned activities in the energy sector.

