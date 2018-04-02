Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with newly appointed ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim.

The sides hailed the level of bilateral relations and the comprehensive development of cooperation in various fields between Azerbaijan and Egypt and stressed the importance of joint efforts for further strengthening of these relations, AzerTag reports.

The sides also discussed economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt. They noted that SOCAR and Egyptian State Oil Corporation have established beneficial relations in the field of energy and emphasized the great prospects of this cooperation.

The sides also praised the cooperation and mutual support of the two countries within the framework of international organizations. Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of close relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, in particular, the UN, OIC and the Non-Aligned Movement. Describing Egypt as one of the founding States of Non-Aligned Movement, the sides exchanged views on Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM to be held in Baku on April 3-6 and the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan to NAM in 2019-2022.

Minister Mammadyarov providing information on the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, noted that Armenia still does not implemented the requirements of the four UN Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim said he would spare no efforts for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt in political, economic, trade, scientific and other spheres, which are related to historical friendly relations during his diplomatic mission.

FM Mammadyarov wished ambassador Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim every success in his diplomatic activities.

News.Az

News.Az