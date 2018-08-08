Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss prospects for cooperation in defense industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev has met with a delegation led by chief of the Armed Forces Department of Egypt`s Defense and Military Manufacturing Ministry Tarek Saadzagloul Tolba to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense industry.

Musayev hailed the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt in various fields. He highlighted the activities of the ministry, AzerTag reports.

As part of the trip, members of the Egyptian delegation visited several facilities of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry.

News.Az

