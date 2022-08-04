Azerbaijan Embassy in London stormed by radical religious group

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 4, 2022, the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was stormed by a group of the radical religious group, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

Entering the building of the embassy, the members of the vandalism group raised religious flags and shouted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the building. After the intervention of the local police, the group members were taken out of the building and detained. Embassy employees were not injured as a result of the incident. The incident is being investigated by local law enforcement agencies. Additional information on the results of the study will be provided.

In accordance with the Vienna Convention, a warning regarding the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises has been brought to the attention of UK authorities through diplomatic channels.

News.Az