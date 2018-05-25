Azerbaijan establishes Financial Monitoring Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on establishment of Financial Monitoring Service.

APA reports that the Financial Monitoring Service is a public legal entity which is funded by the state budget to carry out single regulation for prevention of legalization of criminally obtained funds and financing of terrorism.

Presidential Administration is to prepare regulations of the Service within a month.

Cabinet of Ministers is to solve the issues on logistical support, FIMSA is to transfer the state property, which is available for Service’s activity, to the Service and inform the president within three months.

News.Az

