Azerbaijan, Estonia hold talks on agricultural cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

While visiting Italy, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, met with Hendrik Johannes Terras, Estonia’s Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, on the sidelines of the 44th FAO Ministerial Conference.

The meeting focused on opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sector, News.Az reports citing local media.

Majnun Mammadov outlined the key directions of Azerbaijan’s agricultural development strategy, state support for the sector, and innovative projects. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s support for initiatives aimed at strengthening economic and trade cooperation with Estonia.

Hendrik Johannes Terras expressed Estonia’s strong interest in developing partnership relations with Azerbaijan across various domains, highlighting significant potential for expanding cooperation in agriculture.

Both parties expressed their eagerness to further enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture and increase trade turnover in agricultural and food products.

The meeting also involved an exchange of views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az