Azerbaijan, EU mull development of cooperation on Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has discussed the development of cooperation on the Middle Corridor with the European Union (EU) Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, News.Az reports.

“We met with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala, who is on a visit to our country, and discussed the development of cooperation in the field of transport, including aviation, and in the direction of the Middle Corridor,” the minister said on social network X.

News.Az