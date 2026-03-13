Bitcoin gains amid global market turbulence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin climbed on Friday while oil prices hovered near $100 per barrel as tensions linked to the conflict with Iran continued to weigh on global markets.

Bitcoin rose as much as 3.3%, briefly surpassing $72,482, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The cryptocurrency was trading around $72,198 in early New York trading, even as U.S. stock index futures pointed slightly lower amid continued uncertainty over the situation in the Middle East.

Market movements followed recent statements from Donald Trump and Iran’s leader Mojtaba Khamenei, which signaled little progress toward easing the conflict. The ongoing tensions have disrupted energy flows and shaken global markets.

Iran has also indicated that it intends to keep the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, raising concerns about further escalation and potential supply disruptions.

In recent weeks, investor interest in Bitcoin has rebounded after months of selling pressure that had pushed the cryptocurrency to about half of its record high above $126,000 reached in October.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are on track to record a third consecutive week of net inflows — the longest such streak since July. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, these ETFs have attracted approximately $583 million in inflows so far this week.

