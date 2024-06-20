Azerbaijan, EU mull energy partnership and cooperation within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra have met to discuss energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU and cooperation within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku in November of this year, the Ministry has reported.

The meeting reviewed proposals of the Directorate General for Energy of the European Commission (DG ENER) to hold joint events during the COP and exchanged opinions on close cooperation with Azerbaijan in the advancement of the UAE Consensus and the fight against climate change.

News.Az