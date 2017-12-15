Azerbaijan exempts aircraft, aircraft spare parts from VAT

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aircraft, aircraft spare parts, engines and power units imported into Azerbaijan for civil aviation have been exempt from VAT.

This issue was included into the supplement to the Tax Code, which was submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament Dec. 15.

According to the new paragraph (164.1.38), included into Article 164 of the Code (tax exemption), aircraft, aircraft spare parts, engines and power units imported into Azerbaijan for civil aviation are not subject to VAT.

The supplement was put to the vote and adopted by a majority vote.

