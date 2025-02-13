Azerbaijan exports 1 bcm of gas to Europe in January

Azerbaijan exports 1 bcm of gas to Europe in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has exported approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe over the past month, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, announced on Thursday.

“In January, approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, 0.7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia,” Minister Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During this period, 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via TANAP [the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline],” he added.

In January, approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to #Europe, 0.7 billion cubic meters to #Türkiye, and 0.3 billion cubic meters to #Georgia. During this period, 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via #TANAP. pic.twitter.com/6vkXjOqJKU — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) February 13, 2025

News.Az