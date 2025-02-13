Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan exports 1 bcm of gas to Europe in January

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan exports 1 bcm of gas to Europe in January
Photo: Shutterstock

Azerbaijan has exported approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe over the past month, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, announced on Thursday.

“In January, approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, 0.7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia,” Minister Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During this period, 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via TANAP [the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline],” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      