Azerbaijan exports 4.1 million tons of oil

Azerbaijan exported 4.1 million tons of 5.1 million tons oil produced in January-February, 2023, said Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, News.Az reports. 

The minister also noted that during this period the country had exported 4.3 billion cubic meters of 8 billion cubic meters of gas produced with an increase of 4 percent.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

