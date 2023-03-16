Azerbaijan exports 4.1 million tons of oil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported 4.1 million tons of 5.1 million tons oil produced in January-February, 2023, said Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, News.Az reports.

The minister also noted that during this period the country had exported 4.3 billion cubic meters of 8 billion cubic meters of gas produced with an increase of 4 percent.

News.Az