Azerbaijan exports 6.4 bcm of gas to Europe in H1 2024

Azerbaijan exported 6.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in the first half of 2024, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has announced, News.Az reports.

In January - June, 6.4 bcm of gas was exported to #Europe, 5 bcm to #Türkiye, and 1.3 bcm to #Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 2.8 bcm of gas. During 6 months this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 6 percent compared to the corresponding… pic.twitter.com/cbQkge5qcL — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) July 11, 2024

From January to June, Azerbaijan's gas exports showed a notable rise, with substantial volumes sent to key markets. During this period, 5 bcm of gas was exported to Türkiye, and 1.3 bcm was supplied to Georgia.“In January - June, 6.4 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 5 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.3 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 2.8 bcm of gas. During 6 months this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 6 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

