Azerbaijan exports 6.4 bcm of gas to Europe in H1 2024
Azerbaijan exported 6.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in the first half of 2024, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has announced, News.Az reports.From January to June, Azerbaijan's gas exports showed a notable rise, with substantial volumes sent to key markets. During this period, 5 bcm of gas was exported to Türkiye, and 1.3 bcm was supplied to Georgia.
