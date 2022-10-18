Azerbaijan exports over 15 bcm of natural gas via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported more than 15 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (the South Caucasus Pipeline) pipeline in January-September of 2022, which accounts for 53.3 percent of total natural gas export, News.Az reports.

During the nine months of this year, more than 28 billion cubic meters of natural gas was transported via main natural gas pipelines in Azerbaijan, which is 12.1 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

News.Az