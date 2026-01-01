Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly fire at Swiss ski resort

+ ↺ − 16 px

A spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended condolences over a deadly fire at a ski resort bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed many lives and caused injuries,” Aykhan Hajizada wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Switzerland,” the spokesman stated. “Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Several dozen people are believed to have died in the fire.

The blaze is not believed to have been caused by an arson.

The blaze broke out around 01:30 local time at Le Constellation, a large bar popular with young people, which has upper and lower levels

