Azerbaijan extends condolences to China over Hong Kong fire

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to China following the deadly fire that claimed more than 90 lives in a residential complex in Hong Kong, News.Az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, which has claimed many lives and caused injuries,” the ministry said, extending sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Hong Kong, China, during this difficult time,” the ministry said on its X account.

News.Az