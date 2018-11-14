Azerbaijan eyes to send 25 export delegations abroad in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan intends to organize the visit of 25 export delegations in 2019 through the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said at a briefing in Baku on Nov. 14, Trend agency reports.

He said that local entrepreneurs are also expected to participate in 10 international exhibitions.

"It is too early to say which countries the export delegations will visit,” Mammadov added. “While determining the countries, first of all, the export strategy of the country and priority markets are taken into account. These are traditional markets. The markets of China, the Gulf countries and others are interesting and important markets for us. Moreover, along with determining the potential markets for export delegations, we create a list of products as export prospects may differ in different countries."

“This year an export delegation has visited Switzerland to which only hazelnuts are exported,” he said.

"Azerbaijan, as is known, ranks third in the world in the export of hazelnuts,” Mammadov added. “We have explored potential markets with the purpose to export this product. On the basis of the analysis, we have chosen Switzerland. Despite we have arranged export of hazelnuts to this country, we are not fully pleased with that. There is even bigger potential in Switzerland. To realize this potential, we organized the visit of an export delegation in connection with this product and we obtained quite good results."

“However, export delegations will visit both traditional markets and markets that have great prospects for Azerbaijani products,” he said.

In turn, Acting Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev added that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are expected to participate in ten exhibitions in 2019.

"Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are expected to participate in three big exhibitions to be held in Russia, the UAE and Germany in February 2019,” he added. “The Republic of Korea will become a new market, where we will also take part in the food exhibition to be organized in May 2019."

