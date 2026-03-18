Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan FM Bayramov heads to Riyadh for talks

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan FM Bayramov heads to Riyadh for talks
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for a working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 18.

During the visit, Bayramov is expected to participate in a consultative meeting of foreign ministers on regional security and stability, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      