Azerbaijan FM Bayramov heads to Riyadh for talks
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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for a working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 18.
During the visit, Bayramov is expected to participate in a consultative meeting of foreign ministers on regional security and stability, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.