Azerbaijan urges Iran to complete probe into drone attack

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday to discuss the regional situation and bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the conversation, Bayramov emphasized the importance of Iran completing its investigations, in line with its earlier commitment, into the March 5 drone attack launched from Iranian territory against Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides stressed that civilian facilities must not be targeted during the ongoing conflict and that Azerbaijan supports a swift end to military escalation in the region, as well as the resolution of existing challenges through negotiations.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az