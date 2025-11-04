Azerbaijan focuses on sustainable growth, Middle Corridor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues to advance its efforts to diversify the national economy, and the positive impact of these initiatives on overall economic growth will become more evident over time, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The minister emphasized that the full operational capacity of the Middle Corridor will serve as a key and lasting driver for accelerating Azerbaijan’s economic growth in the medium and long term.

News.Az