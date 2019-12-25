Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency to provide free support to exporters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA) will provide free support to exporters, Adviser to the AQTA Chairman Elkhan Mikayilov told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting with entrepreneurs as part of the "Support for Exporters" project, Trend reports.

According to Mikayilov, support will be provided through the provision of consulting services, as well as grants and loans.

"We will direct part of the expenditures to fulfilling export requirements using the resources of the relevant government agencies. It is about a programmatic approach to combining the resources of various government bodies in a single concept to provide entrepreneurs with all the necessary components, up to bringing entrepreneurs to real export markets," Mikayilov said.

According to him, the next step will be the search for buyers. Negotiations with potential buyers are already underway in this direction, and the necessary support from the agency will also be provided in this area, he underlined.

"For example, with the participation of entrepreneurs, presentations of their products at international exhibitions will be organized and certificates in accordance with international standards will be provided," the adviser added.

News.Az

