Azerbaijan football team gains first point in Euro-2024 qualifier
Azerbaijan national football team battled to a 1-1 draw in Euro-2024 qualifier in Baku, News.az reports.
The first goal came from Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) with a header from Anton Kryvotsyuk (Azerbaijan) who equalized the score into the 62nd minute.
The Azerbaijan national team earned its first point in the qualifying stage.