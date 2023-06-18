Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan football team gains first point in Euro-2024 qualifier

Azerbaijan national football team battled to a 1-1 draw in Euro-2024 qualifier in Baku, News.az reports.

The first goal came from Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) with a header from Anton Kryvotsyuk (Azerbaijan) who equalized the score into the 62nd minute.

The Azerbaijan national team earned its first point in the qualifying stage.


News.Az 

