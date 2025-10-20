Azerbaijan, four Central Asian countries continue joint drills in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise, involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, is ongoing in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan.

Conducted in three stages, the exercise aims to strengthen state border protection and defense, as well as to search for, localize, and neutralize illegal armed formations, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The exercise also emphasizes enhancing readiness for coordinated actions among the military contingents of the participating countries, while developing the capabilities and skills necessary to conduct joint operations effectively.

