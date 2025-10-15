Iranian navy ships arrive in Azerbaijan for joint Caspian Sea drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Iranian Navy vessels have arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise.

Following an official welcoming ceremony attended by Azerbaijani naval commanders and officials, the commander of the Azerbaijani Navy met with the Iranian delegation to discuss expanding mutual cooperation and organising the exercise, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The joint exercise aims to enhance security in the Caspian Sea and strengthen coordination and cooperation in search and rescue operations between the naval forces of the two neighboring countries.

