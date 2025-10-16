Azerbaijan, France open new chapter in bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has said that during his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen, the two leaders were able to resolve all issues that had previously caused misunderstandings between the countries.

While receiving the credentials of France’s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, on Thursday, Aliyev described the Copenhagen meeting as marking a new era in the bilateral agenda, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

He highlighted the importance of restoring and further developing contacts between people and business representatives, as well as cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields.

In turn, Ambassador Lagoutte said that a new chapter has opened in relations between Azerbaijan and France and assured President Aliyev that she would spare no effort in promoting the development of bilateral ties.

The meeting also addressed the successful development of Azerbaijan–France relations in various areas, including high technologies and the aerospace sector. The parties emphasized the importance of resuming the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, fostering cooperation between sister cities, organizing reciprocal visits by business delegations, and supporting the participation of French companies in diverse projects.

They also noted the productive partnership between Azerbaijan and France in the energy sector, particularly highlighting collaboration with the French company Total.

During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for expanding cooperation across multiple fields and underlined the importance of continuing and deepening bilateral collaboration.

News.Az