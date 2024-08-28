Azerbaijan, Georgia to ink agreement on Kur River water data exchange

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to sign an agreement with Georgia for the exchange of data on water resources and their management in the Kur River.

Rafig Verdiyev, an official of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, made this announcement during an event titled “The Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resilient Agriculture: COP29 Roundtable Discussions,” News.Az reports.He highlighted that the forthcoming agreement aims to enhance the accuracy of water predictions for the Kur River's upper reaches in Azerbaijan, particularly in the spring.“This data exchange will help provide more precise forecasts for water users by better understanding snow reserves and basin conditions feeding the river,” Verdiyev added.The Kur River is a major waterway in the South Caucasus region, flowing through Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan before emptying into the Caspian Sea. Originating in the Lesser Caucasus Mountains in northeastern Türkiye, the river stretches approximately 1,515 kilometres, making it the longest river in the South Caucasus. As it flows through these countries, the Kur River is fed by several tributaries, including the Araz, Iori, and Alazani rivers.The river plays a vital role in the economies of the regions it traverses. It is a crucial source of water for agriculture and irrigation, supporting the livelihoods of countless communities. In addition, the Kur is essential for hydroelectric power generation, contributing to the energy needs of the surrounding areas.Historically, the Kur River basin has been a centre of human civilization, with ancient settlements and cultures flourishing along its banks, facilitating trade and cultural exchange between the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Europe.

News.Az