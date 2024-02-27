Azerbaijan, Germany explore prospects for implementing joint projects (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms and representatives of German companies, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for implementing joint projects between the two countries.

“During the meeting with Michael Harms, the Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association and representatives of German companies visiting our country, our discussions centered on Azerbaijan's business climate and the conditions provided for foreign investors,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“We invited the German businesspeople to capitalize on these favorable conditions and assessed the prospects for enhancing investment relations and executing joint projects,” he added.

News.Az