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Qatar Airways to reconnect Doha with three Chinese cities

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Qatar Airways to reconnect Doha with three Chinese cities
Source: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways will resume flights from Doha to Hangzhou, Chongqing, and Chengdu starting May 16, the airline announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Scheduled passenger services to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong have already been reinstated.

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The airline also noted that Chinese carriers have not yet resumed flights to Qatar.

Following a suspension of its Dubai route in mid-March, Qatar Airways currently has no plans to restart services there, while Emirates continues operating flights to China.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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