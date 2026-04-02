Qatar Airways to reconnect Doha with three Chinese cities
Source: Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways will resume flights from Doha to Hangzhou, Chongqing, and Chengdu starting May 16, the airline announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Scheduled passenger services to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong have already been reinstated.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
- China tests world’s first megawatt hydrogen turboprop engine in landmark flight
- In a time of war, Chinese museums are a safe haven for ancient treasures of Iran
- Breakthrough in eco-aviation: Chinese researchers release bamboo drone software for free
- China hosts EU lawmakers for the first time in eight years
The airline also noted that Chinese carriers have not yet resumed flights to Qatar.
Following a suspension of its Dubai route in mid-March, Qatar Airways currently has no plans to restart services there, while Emirates continues operating flights to China.
By Nijat Babayev