Greece hit by Storm Erminio; Saharan dust reaches Crete

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A man was killed near Athens as Storm Erminio brought strong winds and flooding to parts of Greece, while a Saharan dust storm blanketed the island of Crete.

The man was found under a car in the rural area of Nea Makri early Thursday, according to the fire department, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Storm Erminio has caused street flooding, school closures, and ferry disruptions. On Crete, flights were affected Wednesday after dust from the African storm turned the sky a red-orange hue.

According to the national meteorological service, bad weather will continue Thursday across most of the country, with heavy rain, storms, and possible localized hail.

A red warning is in place in Crete, mainly in the west and south, from midday until late at night on Thursday.

The fire department received 674 calls for assistance from Wednesday through the early hours of Thursday. The majority were in the Attica region that encompasses Athens, with most calls for fallen trees.

High winds have kept ferries moored in ports, with Greek media reporting some departures may resume on Thursday, weather permitting.

Streets as well as the basement of the local police station in Nea Makri were flooded. A bridge was knocked down on the island of Poros and vehicles have reportedly been swept away. Some schools have also been closed.

News.Az