Iran’s IRGC claims to have downed another Hermes 900 drone

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The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the destruction of another advanced Hermes 900 drone over southern Iran.

The IRGC Public Relations Office announced on Thursday that its air defense units have successfully tracked and destroyed an advanced Hermes 900 drone in the skies over Shiraz, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

According to the statement, the drone was intercepted by a newly developed advanced air defense system operated by the IRGC and functioning under the control of the Iranian integrated air defense network.

The IRGC added that with the downing of this drone, the total number of US-Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed since the beginning of the war has surpassed 150.

News.Az