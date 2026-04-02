X down, feed timeline worldwide

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X (formerly Twitter) experienced a brief global outage on Thursday, temporarily disrupting the platform’s “For You” timeline and affecting users across multiple regions.

Reports of issues began flooding outage-tracking site Downdetector around 3:45am ET (8:45am BST), with users saying the algorithmic feed was not loading or updating properly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The main issue appeared to center on X’s personalized “For You” feed, which failed to refresh for many users, leaving timelines blank, frozen, or showing outdated posts.

Despite speculation online, outage data indicated that Cloudflare was not responsible for the disruption.

By around 4:43am ET (9:45am BST), the platform began recovering, and normal functionality gradually returned for most users.

The incident marks another in a series of intermittent disruptions affecting X in recent months, often involving feed loading or timeline personalization features.

News.Az