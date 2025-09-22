Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team claims silver at 2025 World Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national wrestling team secured second place at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

Competing in Greco-Roman wrestling, the team amassed 89 points and brought home a total of four medals: one gold, one silver, and two bronzes, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Highlights included Ulvu Ganizade winning gold in the 72kg category, Hasrat Jafarov taking silver in the 67kg division, and Eldeniz Azizli and Murad Ahmadiyev earning bronze medals in the 55kg and 97kg classes, respectively.

News.Az