Hasrat Jafarov wins world silver for the second time

The Greco-Roman wrestling competitions at the World Championships in Zagreb have concluded, with Azerbaijani wrestler Hasrat Jafarov once again reaching the podium.

Competing in the 67 kg category, Jafarov advanced to the final for the second time in his career. In a tense gold medal match, he faced Olympic champion Said Esmaili of Iran. Jafarov was narrowly defeated 2-1, securing his second world silver medal. This marks his third overall World Championship medal at the senior level, having also earned a bronze previously, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

With Jafarov’s silver, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers finished the tournament with four medals. Earlier, Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) captured gold, while Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) and Murad Ahmadiev (97 kg) both claimed bronze.

News.Az