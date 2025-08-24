Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team takes third place at world championships

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team took third place at the U-20 World Championship

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team took third place at the U-20 World Championship in Samokov, Bulgaria.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani team, having won 1 set of medals, scored 90 points, News.Az informs.

This brought the team third place in the team standings. The result was also the best in the last three years in terms of the number of medals, their value, points scored, and the team position in the ranking.

Let us recall that as part of the national team, Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) won gold, Turan Dashdemirov (55 kg) won silver, and Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg) won bronze.

