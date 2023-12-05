Azerbaijan has built 200 houses in liberated Aghali village to date, says president’s special rep

To date, 200 houses have been built in Aghali village of the liberated Zangilan district, said Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are included in East Zangazur economic region.

He made the remarks at a forum, themed “Karabakh: Back home after 30 years. Accomplishments and challenges”, which was held in Zangilan, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev recalled that the process of relocation to Aghali village started back in 2022.

“Over the course of one year, a total of 175 families or 871 people, have been relocated to Aghali. The access of the displaced families to education, healthcare, decent work, clean water, green energy and other opportunities have been provided here,” he added.

News.Az