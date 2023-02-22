Azerbaijan has great potential in renewable energy production – Center on Global Energy Policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has a great potential in renewable energy production, Fellow and Senior Research Scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University Jonathan Elkind said during the round table discussion on energy security and the role of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

According to him, the current solar and wind energy potential of Azerbaijan will lead to cleaner energy power production in the future.

"To ensure the clean energy efficiency, it's necessary to establish an energy transportation network with neighboring countries. This type of energy is very promising for both Azerbaijan and its neighbors. In the next 20 years, we will witness a rapid transition to clean energy," Elkind stressed.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, the renewable electricity output in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.945 billion kWh in 2022.

In total, over 28.988 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the country during the reporting period (growth of four percent). Exports accounted for over three billion kWh of electricity, while 137.1 million kWh of energy power was imported.

News.Az