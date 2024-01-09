Azerbaijan has most developed financial sector in region: Banks Association

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the country with the most developed financial sector in the region, President of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said on the sidelines of Azerbaijan Financial Forum themed “Achievements and challenges”, News.Az reports.

"Considering this fact, we deem it necessary to coordinate measures that we'll implement in the upcoming period to further expand their geography for the continued improvement of our reputation in the region. The most crucial aspect in this regard is that the success of the financial sector today is based on the socio-political stability established in the country," Nuriyev noted.

"Thanks to the consistent, stable, and successful economic policies implemented in Azerbaijan, the banking sector and other participants in the financial sector have been able to achieve their own development and success," he said.

According to him, more than 30,000 people currently work in the financial sector of Azerbaijan.

"For the first time in the country, participants in the financial sector are jointly organizing a forum. This is our inaugural forum, and we will continue to move forward. Our main goal is to identify the achievements we have reached so far, further expand the scope of our cooperation, and hold discussions on further strengthening inter-sectoral relations. At the same time, the idea prominently mentioned at this forum is that Azerbaijan is now the center of all activities in the financial sector of the region," Nuriyev added.

News.Az