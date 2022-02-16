Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan has potential to bring peace to wider geographic area – US envoy

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan has potential to bring peace to wider geographic area – US envoy

Azerbaijan has the potential to bring peace to a wider geographic area, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the US will remain committed to the partnership with Azerbaijan.

“We believe Azerbaijan has great opportunity to advance the causes of peace and prosperity not only in this region, but beyond. That’s the partnership we want to have with Azerbaijan,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      