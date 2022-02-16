Azerbaijan has potential to bring peace to wider geographic area – US envoy

Azerbaijan has the potential to bring peace to a wider geographic area, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the US will remain committed to the partnership with Azerbaijan.

“We believe Azerbaijan has great opportunity to advance the causes of peace and prosperity not only in this region, but beyond. That’s the partnership we want to have with Azerbaijan,” he added.

