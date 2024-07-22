Azerbaijan highlights COP29 preparations at 8th Ministerial on Climate Action in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev highlighted the preparations for COP29 at the 8th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA) in the Chinese city of Wuhan, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the fight against climate change is a matter of concern for all parties.He also emphasized Azerbaijan's contributions to combatting climate change, as well as the initiatives the country has put forward.The 8th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA) entitled “Enhancing and Enabling Global Climate Action. Implementation towards the Purpose and Long-term Goals of the Paris Agreement” has kicked off in Wuhan.During the event, organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - the host of COP28, Azerbaijan, the host of COP29, and Brazil, the host of COP30, discussions revolved around the cooperation in the fight against climate change.The MoCA in Wuhan is a key moment for ministers and senior climate diplomats to gather, coming shortly after the UNFCCC intersessionals in June. It will be a chance to elevate sticky issues in climate negotiations to a higher political level.In their remarks, Ding Zhongli, Vice Chairman of the Chinese National People's Congress, Minister of Ecology and Environment of China, Chairman of MoCA Huang Runqiu, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, National Secretary for Climate Change of Brazil, the host of COP30, Ana Toni, noted that the MoCA platform, established in 2017, plays an important role in promoting multilateral processes related to climate change.The two-day meeting will also feature breakout sessions on COP28 overview and COP29 expectations, low-carbon transition, climate resilience, implementation of renewable energy and other topics.

News.Az