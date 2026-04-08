Iran says it will halt strikes if attacks stop, announces limited Strait of Hormuz access

Araghchi made the remarks on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations,” the statement said.

It added that, for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be possible through coordination with Iran’s armed forces and subject to technical considerations.

Araghchi said the decision followed mediation efforts by Pakistan, a US request for negotiations based on Washington’s 15-point proposal, and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of acceptance of an Iranian 10-point proposal.

He also thanked Islamabad for its role in efforts to de-escalate tensions following what he described as US participation alongside Israel in “unprovoked aggression” against Iran.

Earlier, Trump said he had agreed to a two-week suspension of bombing and attacks on Iran, subject to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, he described the move as a “double-sided ceasefire”.

Separately, the SNSC said the United States and Israel had suffered a “historic and crushing defeat” after 40 days of war, claiming Washington was forced to accept an Iranian proposal including a permanent ceasefire, sanctions relief, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.